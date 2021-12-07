Advertisement

Castleton University President to step down, Board announces replacement

Castleton University Interim President, Johnathon Spiro
Castleton University Interim President, Johnathon Spiro(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Interim President of Castleton University will be stepping down.

The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees made the announcement Monday saying Dr. Jonathan Spiro will retire on January 3, 2022.

President Spiro has worked at the University for nearly twenty years as a faculty member, administrator, and most recently Interim President since May of 2020.

Castleton University’s Provost, Dr. Thomas Mauhs-Pugh, will take his place.

