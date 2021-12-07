Advertisement

Connecticut man faces kidnapping charge

Christopher Jesus Constanzo
Christopher Jesus Constanzo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teen last week faced a judge Tuesday.

According to court documents, Christopher Jesus Constanzo, 19, is being charged with kidnapping in Vermont. Constanzo is accused of assaulting and throwing the teen in his trunk and driving to the Canadian border. Constanzo was stopped at the border after failing to provide a negative COVID test. He was then arrested by Border Patrol.

