Federal funding available to help New York homeowners

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York homeowners will be getting extra help to keep their homes.

Governor Kathy Hochul says New York state is the first state in the nation to receive the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s approval to launch its Homeowner Assistance Fund.

The program will provide up to $539 million to help eligible homeowners avoid mortgage delinquency, default, foreclosure and displacement resulting from financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

“To a family that is sitting in their home knowing that the world is swirling around them and they’re just so stressed out, and they’re thinking about what they could possibly do to stop this foreclosure from happening, the loss of their beloved home, this is the life line they’ve been waiting for,” said Gov. Hochul.

There is an information call center and multi-lingual marketing campaign to help educate homeowners about this program and making sure they are ready to apply.

Applications will be accepted beginning January 3.

Click here for more information.

