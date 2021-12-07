Advertisement

Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A former New Orleans Saints player has died in the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

According to deputies, Glenn Foster, 31, was arrested on Dec. 5 on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

Foster reportedly died on Dec. 6 at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, according to the county coroner.

Former University of Illinois teammate and now state representative Kam Buckner, said he was at a loss for words.

“No words right now,” Buckner tweeted. “Rest powerfully, little brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the in-custody death.

Their findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in April of 2013. He recorded eight tackles and three sacks before injuries cut his career short. He was waived by the Saints in August of 2015.

Along with his wife, Pamela, Foster created Southern Louisiana Granite, a luxury remodeling company, to meet renovating homeowners’ demands for countertops after major flooding in 2016 in Baton Rouge.

