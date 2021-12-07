Fraternity suspended as police investigate UNH student death

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire has temporarily suspended a fraternity as police investigate the death of a student who had visited a frat party and allegedly got into a fight before he went missing.

Twenty-two-year-old Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results haven’t been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious. Police said Lirosi was out drinking with friends early Saturday before he went to the fraternity party.

Dean of Students Mike Blackman says an agreement was reached with the national chapter of the fraternity, Sigma Chi, for the interim suspension.

