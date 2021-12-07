Advertisement

Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The tragic death of two young sisters from Milton in a crash over the weekend in Littleton continues to reverberate.

Police say Jordan Couture, 36, of Milton, was headed north on I-93 on Sunday when he lost control and rolled his pickup truck in the median. Seven-year-old Kelsey and 10-year-old Kyriana were thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Their dad suffered only minor injuries.

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $30,000 for their funeral expenses.

The crash remains under investigation.

