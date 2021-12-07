Advertisement

Lake Champlain drawbridge channel closes to boaters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The North Hero/Grand Isle Drawbridge Channel is closed as of Monday.

Crews are replacing the drawbridge on Route 2.

No boats will be able to pass through while the channel is closed.

The work will continue through mid-May of next year.

The channel will open at select times in April but clearance is limited and you have to request access.

