Advertisement

Man gifted new wheelchair after his was destroyed in hit-and-run

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California man narrowly escaped a hit-and-run with his life but lost his wheelchair. He was struggling to get by on crutches until a business gifted him a new wheelchair.

Police say Jose Guzman is lucky to be alive after a hit-and-run crash in which a truck slammed into the back of his wheelchair. The wheelchair’s rear wheels were sheared off. The suspect took off and was never caught.

The owners of Diversified Wholesale Group recently got a motorized wheelchair and wanted to help someone in need this holiday season.

“One of the officers told us about the situation, so we wanted to go ahead and donate this and help him out, especially with the holiday season, and bring some cheer,” said Michael Rush, co-owner of the business.

Since the crash, Guzman has been using crutches to get around. He can walk with their support, but he gets tired easily. With his new wheelchair, he’ll be able to get around easier.

“The wheelchair is going to allow him to be able to go to the store, go to the doctor’s and do a lot more than he can with just the crutches,” said a translator for Guzman.

The translator says Guzman’s last wheelchair cost $3,500, so he’s grateful to receive one for free.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Kitchen accident blamed for Burlington house fire that killed dog
The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause...
Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases
Preparing for power outages
Preparing for possible power outages

Latest News

Police say the man is lucky to be alive after the crash that sheared the rear wheels off his...
Hit-and-run survivor gifted new wheelchair after his was destroyed
Lisa Rochowiak, 55, died after the home next to hers exploded Nov. 22 in Flint, Michigan. The...
Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion
The explosion killed two people, injured two others and damaged or destroyed 27 homes.
Lawsuit filed against utility after Mich. woman's death in home explosion
Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett faces charges that he lied to Chicago police about the...
Jussie Smollett denies staging attack in trial testimony