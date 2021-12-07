More communities approve mask mandates

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four towns took up the issue of mask mandates on Monday night. Of those, two passed them.

The City of Rutland is one of the municipalities opting out. The city’s Board of Alderman president, Matthew Whitcomb, said they’re sticking with what the Rutland Regional CEO is recommending.

“The overwhelming majority is people don’t want to see a mask mandate,” Whitcomb said. He said the word mandate scares people.

While their neighboring town implemented a mask mandate, Whitcomb said they have no plans to do the same. However, a resolution encouraging people to wear masks and allocating resources toward supplies and education passed unanimously.

“We know we can’t enforce a mask mandate,” Whitcomb said. “We really want to take the approach of education and really suggest to people, this is the right thing to do to keep yourself safe and keep others safe. We want to make that as easy as possible for you to do.”

Meanwhile, South Burlington and Essex Town voted in favor a reinstating a mandate. Officials from both municipalities say there’s been very little pushback.

“It’s not a popularity contest, the topic, it’s based on the science,” said Helen Riehle, chair of the South Burlington City Council.

“Just today [Monday], I’ve gotten over 50 emails in support of it,” said Andy Watts, chair of the Essex Select Board. “Only one non-support email, so there is significant community support over it.”

South Burlington’s mandate only applies to city owned building, but officials will be asking businesses to put up signs educating people about mask wearing. They’ll revisit the mandate in 45 days, then every 30 subsequently.

Essex Town’s mandate includes all public places with several exemptions for children under two, those with disabilities, workplaces in which they make work unsafe to do, and while eating in dining establishments.

“I think it’s unfortunate we got put into this situation, but I think I’ve got to support it,” Watts said.

Charlotte also discussed a mask mandate on Monday, but didn’t take a vote on it. Town manager, Dean Bloch, said it’s unlikely they’ll take the issue up again.

On Tuesday, the town of Williston will be having this conversation as well.

