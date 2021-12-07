New book chronicles Harris Hill Ski Jump’s history

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A ski jump in Southern Vermont is celebrating a big birthday coming up.

Harris Hill in Brattleboro has been a Vermont ski jumping destination for 100 years.

To mark the anniversary, locals created a book that chronicles its history, called “Harris Hill Ski Jump, the First 100 Years”.

It’s a photo-heavy book and those who worked on it say it was a challenge to decide what to put in.

“It’s sort of like putting a puzzle together except you don’t have a box of pieces. It’s like deciding here’s a hundred years of history material, stories, photos and finding what’s interesting, finding the story, putting it together piece by piece. When you don’t have all the pieces, you have to go find them,” said Mel Martin, who helped produce the book.

Also to celebrate the milestone, they’re expanding their usual two-day event in the winter to three days. There will be fireworks and demonstration jumping and more on Friday night, Feb. 18, ahead of the ski jumping on Feb. 19 and 20.

“Harris Hill Ski Jump, the First 100 Years” is now available to purchase online and in select regional shops.

