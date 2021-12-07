Advertisement

NH seeks to dismiss some youth center suits as they top 100

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The number of lawsuits alleging physical or sexual abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center has grown to more than 100.

More than 430 men and women have come forward with accusations involving the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, and 102 have sued. Altogether, their allegations span six decades and involve 150 staffers, 11 of whom face criminal charges.

There’s been a flood of individual lawsuits since a judge dismissed a class-action suit in May. But state Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday he wants two of the earlier claims against the state thrown out because they aren’t detailed enough.

