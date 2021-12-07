Advertisement

NY detects 4 more cases of omicron, bringing total to 12

Four more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Four more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York. That brings the state’s number of cases up to 12.

Two of the latest cases were found upstate, in Oneida County, and the other two were in Long Island’s Suffolk County.

Of the previous eight cases, one was in Suffolk County and seven in New York City.

There’s still a lot to determine about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can evade vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

Cases have been found in states around the country.

