Panel recommends single-member districts for Vt. House, Senate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A key panel tasked with redrawing Vermont’s legislative district boundaries is recommending single-member districts for both House and Senate districts.

New census data shows a population shift to Chittenden and Franklin counties.

The Vermont Legislative Apportionment Board voted 4-3 last week to adopt a proposed map that would overhaul Senate districts.

Under the plan, Chittenden County would gain a senator and the Northeast Kingdom could lose a seat.

Proponents of single-member districts say they are a better reflection of direct democracy but critics say they can break up communities.

“The Constitution directs us to focus on the representation of people and not geography,” said Tom Little, the chair of the Vermont Legislative Apportionment Board.

The apportionment board also recommended single-member House seats, as well.

State lawmakers will ultimately make the final decision this coming session.

