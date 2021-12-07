Advertisement

Pets lost in Newport Center house fire

Courtesy: Newport Center Volunteer Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Newport Center Volunteer Fire Dept.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Several pets are lost in a house fire Monday night.

Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department crews say high winds made it tough for them to fight the flames.

Crews responded to the call Monday night just before 7 p.m. at a home on Searles Road.

Newport Center crews say when they got there, heavy fire was coming from windows and doors. The winds had them call in for back up to multiple area departments.

We’re told everyone made it out safely, but many pets were lost in the flames.

12/6/2021 6:47pm NCVFD responded to a confirmed structure fire. First arriving crews from Eng.1 found heavy fire coming...

Posted by Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

