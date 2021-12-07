Advertisement

Police looking for someone responsible for damaging cars in St. Johnsbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Johnsbury Police are looking for someone responsible for damaging cars, Monday.

Police say between 4:00 pm and 5:00 pm they received reports of two cars with a smashed windshield, from a large rock.

One car was parked on Day Court and the other on Main Street in front of the Colonial apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

