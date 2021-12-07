Snowplow Spotlight: Meet The Knight Plow and Flurry

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans crews will be busy this winter in their newly named trucks!

That includes Andy Martin.

Martin has been with VTrans for 14 years and plows US Route 5 from Bradford to East Ryegate and goes through the Village of Newbury.

Martin is driving “Snowflake: The Knight Plow.” His truck was named by Newbury Elementary School.

“A well thought out name and appropriate to the truck,” said Martin.

Meanwhile, David Kennison will be busy in “Flurry.”

His truck was named by the Richford Elementary School.

Kenninson has been with VTrans for 11 years and plows Route 105 Enosburg to Richford/Jay line and Route 105 A.

“Flurry is a great name because of the frequent snow events and snow flurries in this area,” said Kennison.

WCAX-TV will be highlighting plow truck drivers, their trucks and the kids who named them all throughout the winter on Channel 3 This Morning. Joins us to see your truck.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.