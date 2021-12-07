Advertisement

Star Struck: NASA’s DART mission and more

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the big space headlines recently was NASA’s DART mission.

The space agency launched the first-of-its-kind test to ensure the Earth doesn’t get hit with an asteroid that could cause major damage.

Space expert Bobby Farlice-Rubio told our Cat Viglienzoni all about the testing and other headlines from around the universe in “Star Struck.” Watch the video to see the full interview.

