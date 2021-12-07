Advertisement

Statehouse ceremony calls attention to lives lost in preventable crashes

A Statehouse ceremony Tuesday called attention to lives lost in preventable crashes.
A Statehouse ceremony Tuesday called attention to lives lost in preventable crashes.(WCAX)
By Elissa Borden
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month and the annual Red Ribbon Tree Ceremony is a way to call attention to the issue.

State officials gathered at the Vermont Statehouse Tuesday afternoon to remember lives lost by preventable crashes on Vermont’s roads and highways.

This year to date in Vermont, there have been 236 major road crashes resulting in 236 serious injuries and 67 fatalities. Ribbons on the tree signify a life lost on Vermont’s roads and highways because of a preventable crash during the past year.

This is the 31st year of the Red Ribbon Tree Ceremony and 31 ribbons were added to the tree. Out of those 31, 17 were drivers, seven were passengers and seven more were pedestrians.

People were invited to share their stories and put decorations on the tree to honor loved ones.

“The event is always on the first Tuesday in December and it is exactly for the reason that we want people as they’re celebrating through the holidays to think about the importance of being a safe driver and to avoid potential crashes and injuries and deaths,” said Carol Plante of the Vermont Safe Driver Program, which works to reduce the number of distracted and impaired driving crashes in our state.

Organizers say the best thing you can do to support their mission is to be sure you don’t drive while distracted or impaired.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Courtesy: Wayne Savage.
Kitchen accident blamed for Burlington house fire that killed dog
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
The hospitalization rate in Vermont has reached the point the governor said would cause...
Vermont sees increasing COVID hospitalizations, cases

Latest News

The Gift of Life Marathon kicked off in Fair Haven Tuesday.
Record-holding annual Vermont blood drive kicks off
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Keeping track of flying squirrels
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
NH seeks to dismiss some youth center suits as they top 100
Gov. Phil Scott and AHS Sec. Mike Smith at Tuesday's briefing.
AHS Sec. Mike Smith looks back at pandemic response