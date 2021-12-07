Advertisement

Thetford police chief retiring to take private sector job

Thetford Police Chief Michael Evans/File
Thetford Police Chief Michael Evans/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
THETFORD, Vt. (AP) - The police chief in Thetford is retiring to take a job in the private sector.

The Valley News reports that Police Chief Michael Evans retires on Dec. 23, after a 30-year career in law enforcement in the Upper Valley. He became chief in Thetford in 2015, after working for more than 23 years for the Hanover Police Department in New Hampshire. He said many factors went into the decision to leave law enforcement, including the risk involved in the job, his age, and financial considerations.

He is taking a job as the service manager at Tasco Security, an alarm and monitoring company based in Enfield, New Hampshire.

