Tractor-trailer crash sends lumber onto I-91

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - A tractor-trailer driver says he lost control on I-91 in Barnet after he says he saw a deer.

Lumber spilled all over the road during this crash Monday night around 5 p.m.

Police say the driver tried to avoid a deer, lost control, road along 100-feet of guardrail and rolled back over into the passing lane, dumping the lumber.

The truck was totaled, but the driver wasn’t hurt.

The crash is still under investigation, so it’s unclear what if any charges will be filed.

