Vermont Guard vaccination update

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard continues to make progress toward vaccinating its members.

There are different deadlines for different branches. The Air Guard was supposed to be fully vaccinated by December 2 and says it is currently 93% vaccinated.

The Army Guard has until June. So far, 84% of those soldiers are fully vaccinated. The guard says most of those remaining are seeking a religious or medical exemption.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided that National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training required to maintain their Guard status.

