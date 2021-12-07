Advertisement

Vermont Guard vaccination update

(Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard continues to make progress toward vaccinating its members.

There are different deadlines for different branches. The Air Guard was supposed to be fully vaccinated by December 2 and says it is currently 93% vaccinated.

The Army Guard has until June. So far, 84% of those soldiers are fully vaccinated. The guard says most of those remaining are seeking a religious or medical exemption.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has decided that National Guard members who refuse COVID-19 vaccination will be barred from federally funded drills and training required to maintain their Guard status.

Related Story:

Pentagon chief says Guard members who refuse vaccine cannot train

