Vermont State University launches search for first president

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State College system is looking for the inaugural president for its newly-branded Vermont State University.

The system already has a chancellor but still needs a new president to oversee all of the Vermont State University schools -- Castleton University, NVU campuses in Lyndon and Johnson, and Vermont Technical College. That new president is expected to collaborate with Chancellor Sophie Zdatny and the head Community College of Vermont.

Megan Cluver, the VSCS board chair and presidential search committee chair, admits that the coordination effort will be a challenge. “One of the things we are really looking for in this new role is an individual who can understand the unique culture and the unique context of the institutions that are coming together to form Vermont State University and can be a visionary leader to help lead this institution into the future,” Cluver said.

She says the board is focusing on what students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities wish to see. They’ve gathered more than 700 responses so far. The board hopes to interview finalists in March and April and the president will take office in July.

