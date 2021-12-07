Advertisement

Vermont woman pleads not guilty in deadly highway crash

Nov. 23
Nov. 23(Courtesy: Trent Lowe)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The driver accused of killing a woman on Interstate 91 just days before Thanksgiving has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sarah Love, 34, of Fayston, appeared in court in Windsor on Tuesday.

Police say Love was drunk when she drove north in the southbound lane of I-91 in Windsor on Nov. 23, hitting two cars. One of those other drivers, Kathleen Spence, 59, of Rockingham, was killed in the crash.

Love is charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and DUI with death resulting. She is out on bail.

