Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital capacity remains a critical concern around the region as COVID case counts continue to surge. The UVM Medical Center last week took steps to expand beds and limit elective procedures. Starting Wednesday, visitation rules are also tightening up again.

After a week of record COVID case numbers and hospitalizations, Officials are expected to provide the latest forecast models on where infection rates are headed prior to the holiday season.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 246 new coronavirus cases for a total of 53,131. There have been a total of 417 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.6%. A total of 551,659 people have been tested, and 42,758 have recovered.

