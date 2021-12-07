BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After a blustery start to today, the wind will finally calm down as we go through the afternoon. We’ll start with some sunshine in the morning, but then clouds will be returning during the afternoon. Temperatures will be holding steady in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

A fairly potent storm system will be forming on Wednesday, but it will be well to our south. The very northern fringe of that system will clip us with a round of on-and-off light snow on Wednesday. By the end of the day, we can expect a dusting to as much as 3″ of accumulation in the higher mountain peaks, especially in the southern Green Mountains.

A few flurries may linger into early Thursday, otherwise the rest of Thursday is looking pretty good with partly sunny skies, but a little cool for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 38°).

Another active frontal system will be affecting our weather on Friday and through the weekend. The warm front part of that system will spread a round of snow showers during the day on Friday. As the cold front approaches from the west, winds will pick up out of the south on Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will spike into the upper 40s and rain will move in. After the cold front moves through, from west to east, late Saturday and early Sunday, the rain showers will end as snow showers.

Right now, it looks like next week will be a much nicer week of weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of this active weather pattern, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

