Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colder temperatures will return to the region for mid week. The cold front that brought wind and rain will pass to the east by Tuesday morning, allowing for temperatures to fall into the 20s with a few lingering mountain snow showers. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday. It will be less windy with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Another weather system will pass to our south on Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold enough for snow, but snow showers will be light and spotty with only minor accumulation expected. Snow showers will linger into Wednesday night, with some light mountain accumulation possible.

Sun and clouds will return on Thursday before our next weather system heads our way for Friday. We’ll see a few snow showers for the end of the work week before warmer air arrives on Saturday. It will be a warm start to the weekend with cloudy skies and rain showers. Highs on Saturday will be well into the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll cool back down again on Sunday with scattered snow showers, but quiet weather looks to settle in through the first half of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

