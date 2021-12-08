After failed bond vote, what’s next for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington voters rejected a $40 million infrastructure bond in a special election Tuesday. The measure was supported by 57% of voters but it needed two-thirds support to pass.

Part of that bond would have paid for upgrades to the shuttered Memorial Auditorium, which has sat vacant for nearly five years.

The historical structure was built in remembrance of World War I soldiers and saw the likes of Duke Ellington, Simon and Garfunkel, and Bob Marley. But the city closed it in 2016 due to safety concerns.

Since then, there have been numerous attempts to revamp, reimagine or restore the structure. And the city has been looking for someone who wants to run the site.

In 2018, the city hired consultants to take a deep dive into how much it would cost to get the structure back to its former glory. The price tag-- $32.8 million.

In February 2020, news surfaced that South Burlington music venue Higher Ground was interested in running the antiquated building. However, the pandemic hit shortly after. The city and taxpayers would be required to do the heavy lifting on getting the building back in shape before it could be used.

The most recent idea for the site was a push by Mayor Miro Weinberger and his administration to have the new Burlington High School built on the property. But after a consultant’s report, the school board opted to take the gateway block including Memorial Auditorium out of the running due to the cost and time it would take to build a school there.

The mayor’s office has said the $10 million earmarked in the failed bond would go to stabilizing the auditorium and then planning for the future.

We reached out to the mayor who was unable to do an interview and his office responded by saying, “No decisions have been made about next steps, but, because the bond didn’t pass, the period of underinvestment and uncertainty will continue.”

“The more I think about it right now, it does get sadder and sadder. I value efficiency, there’s not value to this thing,” said Alex Wonnell, who lives near Memorial Auditorium.

When the city polled residents after the building was closed, there was strong support for saving the structure and returning it to use for concerts and community events. But in five years, no plan and no funding have come together. And after Tuesday’s vote, it’s unclear when that may change.

