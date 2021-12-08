Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl in Pennsylvania believed to be abducted

Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and...
Six-year-old Sahara Little was last seen wearing a pink jacket with fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers. She reportedly was abducted in Philadelphia Tuesday night.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 6-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Pennsylvania.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Sahara Little. She was last seen at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Greene Street in Philadelphia.

Little is described to be 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink jacket with a fluffy hood, tan pants and sneakers.

Little was reportedly abducted by an unknown individual, according to the National Center for Missing Children. The individual then fled the scene with her in a burgundy 2007 Toyota Scion TC Coupe with the Pennsylvania license plate number LKV-1067.

Police believe the suspect in the abduction of 6-year-old Sahara Little fled the scene with the...
Police believe the suspect in the abduction of 6-year-old Sahara Little fled the scene with the girl in a burgundy 2007 Toyota Scion TC Coupe.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the abduction or Little’s whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Vermont hospitals hit new post-Thanksgiving COVID peak
Sheikhnoor Osman of Burlington was arrested and released after allegedly threatening another man.
Burlington police investigate machete threat

Latest News

Snow Buddy is driven by Mike Derosier.
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet The Night Owl and Snow Buddy
Snow Buddy is driven by Mike Derosier.
Snowplow Spotlight: Snow Buddy
The Night Owl is driven by Thomas Hunt.
Snowplow Spotlight: The Night Owl
Superintendent Anne Young is off the job after resigning Tuesday.
St. Regis school district superintendent resigns