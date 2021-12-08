Are all masks created equally?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont towns have passed mask mandates and as the daily COVID case count continues to break its own record, you’ve probably seen a lot more folks wearing masks in public places than just a few months ago.

So as we again spend more time wearing masks, we wanted to know-- how much does it matter what kind of mask you wear?

Wearing masks is something all too familiar to all of us, but the recommendations on what to wear when have evolved with the pandemic.

“I wear N95s all the time,” said Jim Salimeno of Fairfax.

First, it was bandanas and neck gators, then cloth masks and, as they became more available, those disposable blue surgical masks. And then medical-grade N95 masks for that extra layer of protection.

There are plenty now, but at the start of the pandemic, the public was discouraged from using them so there would be enough for health care workers.

And the advice keeps changing.

We were told to mask, then double mask, and then vaccinated people didn’t need to mask. Now, masks are back for everyone.

“We had gone through a period over the summer where we weren’t using any masks at all but things have changed,” said Sue Soltau of South Burlington.

Now, Soltau is using KN95 masks in public settings. KN95s are similar to N95s.

“I feel like I need to do something. I need to protect myself and I need to protect others,” said Soltau.

Jerry Wood from Waterbury Center is also wearing a KN95 in public.

“I find this better than double masking and I want to maximize protection, especially since the numbers now are the highest they’ve been in Vermont,” said Wood.

But which masks are best?

“A cloth mask is better than nothing but a surgical mask is way better than a cloth mask. For special occasions, a KN95 is plenty,” said Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician at the UVM Medical Center.

According to the CDC: A three-ply cloth mask blocks 51% of particles, a three-ply surgical mask blocks 56% of particles, layering a cloth mask and a surgical mask blocks 85% of particles, and N95 masks are 95% effective at filtering airborne particles.

Lahey says KN95 and N95 masks are woven tighter than surgical masks. They are required in a clinical setting because they filter out more particles.

“In most circumstances, that’s probably the difference between a surgical mask and a KN95 mask, which is how much risk you’d be willing to tolerate,” said Lahey.

Lahey says when he’s off the clock, he opts for a surgical mask. But at work, he upgrades.

“An example of when I’ve used a KN95 is when I’m in an indoor setting where there’s lots of people unmasked and I can’t really get around it,” said Lahey.

To find N95s, look for verified brands like 3M and Honeywell at hardware stores.

But, if you want a KN95, Lahey says you’ll need to be careful in your shopping.

“Since upwards of 60% of KN95 masks on the market have been shown to be fake in some studies, it makes sense to go to a trusted place,” said Lahey.

One of these trusted places Lahey recommends is the website https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-we-need-to-upgrade-our-face-masks-and-where-to-get-them/ to be directed to websites that sell valid KN95s.

