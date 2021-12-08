Burlington voters pass 1 out of 2 bonds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Voters hit the polls for Tuesday’s Special Election.

Voters fail to pass the $40M dollar bond for city infrastructure, that would revitalize Memorial Auditorium, roads, sidewalks, and more. The city says the vote needed a 2/3rd’s majority and it only got 57.29%. 42.71% voted against.

Voters passed the $20M dollar Burlington Electric Bond which will actually reduce rate pressure over the next several years. 69.96% vote in favor, 30.04% vote against.

