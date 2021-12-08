Climate report lays out goals for Vermont farms

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farmers say they need better resources to help them lessen their impact on the climate.

Farms contribute about 16% of the state’s emissions and have a lot to do with water quality in surrounding areas.

But they want to be part of the climate solution. That’s why it’s important they have a seat at the table and are hoping to do even more

“You don’t get up in the morning, particularly during the cropping season, and not think about planning your day around the weather,” said Brian Kemp, the manager at Mountain Meadows Farm.

Kemp has been thinking green for years.

“The carbon sequestration that’s happening out here right now is happening all over the state,” said Kemp.

Vermont’s farms make up about 12% of the state’s lands. Kemp is responsible for a little over 2,000 acres and tries to tend to it carefully with practices like cover-cropping, which is growing a plant for the benefit of the soil.

But eco-friendly practice isn’t an easy transition, it’s costly, and some practices are easier than others. But he says it’s worth it because even he, in Sudbury, Vermont, has noticed changes in weather.

“We’re so dependent and we have seen some drastic changes in the last 5-10 years,” said Kemp.

“There is a need to recognize the opportunity that exists but also the potential threat,” said Ryan Patch with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

The threat: loss of food systems, crippled farms or economic damage.

The opportunity: helping farms adapt, not only for their benefit but for the benefit of our climate.

“There are still steps that need to be taken to support farms to adapt to a changing climate,” said Patch.

Patch says a big part is financial. UVM’s 2021 climate study cited finances as a major barrier for Vermont’s farmers in adaptation to a changing climate.

So systems like the payment for ecosystem services program in development, paying farmers for quantified benefits to the environment are a start, along with access to federal and state grants.

“It’s a really important investment at this time and one that will yield multiple co-benefits in my opinion,” said Patch.

Vermont’s climate council just released a plan with how to reach state environmental goals by 2025.

Two main goals for farms are to lower emissions and sequester more carbon dioxide.

Kemp says that’s not too much to ask. He says it can be done with proper support.

“There is room for more, and I think farmers are willing to do more,” said Kemp.

He says he’ll continue practices like rotating his grazing cattle or test new solutions if the opportunity arises.

But he is on board with helping move forward.

“We hope to be a part of the solution,” said Kemp.

Kemp also says a big part of testing and finding more solutions is support from experts at UVM and the UVM Extension.

He says none of this work would be possible without them.

“We couldn’t do this stuff without them, it’s instrumental. I mean we always go to the Legislature and say you need to fund UVM. Its extension is critical, it’s such a useful tool. You have these people who know what they are doing, they can go out, they can pull in from other extension resources. We wouldn’t be what we are without them. We work closely with them, and they help us do field trials out in the summer on the land,” said Kemp.

The climate action plan mentions them as well, saying programs like the UVM Extension should have consistent funding to better their outreach and education for Vermont’s farmers and land managers.

Related Stories:

Preserving Vermont’s forests key to state climate action plan

Vt. Climate Council adopts Climate Action Plan

Agricultural impacts of UVM climate study

Climate study: Vermont getting warmer, wetter

Vermonters voice suggestions for Climate Action Plan

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.