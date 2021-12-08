DEA won’t release lab tests on pot suspected of being laced with fentanyl

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The DEA says it can not comment on the investigation into marijuana found in Vermont that is suspected to have been laced with fentanyl.

The pot was seized last week in a Brattleboro drug bust.

Police say field tests came back positive for fentanyl.

The DEA sent it to a lab for analysis, which was supposed to come back this week. But the DEA says they can not comment on lab results or the investigation.

In October, a marijuana sample in Connecticut tested positive for fentanyl.

Experts we spoke with question how that’s even possible and why someone would mix the two. That’s why we’re trying to get those lab results.

