Doctors urge vaccinations as New Hampshire faces rising COVID hospitalizations

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire is averaging between 900 and 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 every single day, and more and more people are ending up in the hospitals, especially younger adults. That has those in the health care industry sounding the alarm.

Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center are pleading with the public, and especially New Hampshire residents, to get vaccinated.

“New Hampshire holds two unfortunate honors,” said Dr. Joanne Conroy, the president of DHMC.

New Hampshire has the highest seven-day COVID case average of any state in the country and the lowest vaccination rate in New England. That was some of the data offered by officials at DHMC Wednesday during a press conference held remotely, a reminder that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

“If you look at hospitalizations across the state, we are 50% higher than we were at the worst point at the end of December of 2020,” said Dr. Michael Calderwood, the chief quality officer.

Just over 65% of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated. Hospital officials say that simply is not enough, especially among young adults.

“Nearly 20% of the patients we are seeing in the hospital are younger than 40, and you are 14 times more likely to die if you are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Edward Merrens, the chief clinical officer.

Officials say more than 85% of the sickest patients have not gotten a shot.

But in contrast, Vermont, with a high vaccination rate, is also experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“This population had not experienced the virus in the way that other states in the southern United States did, where many, many people got the virus and the health care systems were completely overwhelmed,” Merrens said.

New Hampshire is deploying 70 National Guard soldiers to hospitals across the region to deal with staffing issues. But at this time, there are no plans to open hospital surge centers.

“We are prepared to convert every single space in the institution to care for critically ill patients if needed. There are some complexities with free-standing centers in terms of pharmacy, high-flow oxygen capability and last, but not least, staffing,” Conroy said.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock currently has 74 COVID patients systemwide. The facility will be scaling back nonemergency procedures as the need for more beds continues to rise.

“You really don’t see the vaccination rates decline until your vaccination rate in the country gets above 75%, so we are not there,” Calderwood said.

To get more shots in arms, the state is hosting a booster blitz at a dozen locations around New Hampshire. Currently, about 12,000 people have signed up to receive a vaccination.

The state is also opening up four new flu vaccine clinics statewide to avoid a “twindemic.”

And they are also promoting at-home COVID testing. The state’s free program allows New Hampshire residents to order antigen tests from Amazon. The state says, so far, more than 1 million tests have been delivered.

