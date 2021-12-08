Festive cement mixers kick off holiday schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are familiar with the big, bright, SD Ireland mixer trucks that light up the roads this time of year, but there’s a lot of work that goes into getting them ready.

The S.D. Ireland Holiday Mixer Trucks are back out on Vermont’s roads lighting up smiles by the mile.

“It just brings people so much joy. People are reaching out in July and August to schedule their events to have the truck there,” said the company’s Kim Ireland. She says the two illuminated trucks have been making the rounds for over two decades and are an idea her husband had while on vacation. “He came up with just a random thought like, wouldn’t it be cool to cover a truck with a bunch of Christmas lights?”

And so they made it happen. According to Ireland, the whole process takes weeks. Each year, their team of truck decorators cover the trucks in 35,000 lights-each and lots of clear duct tape. But Ireland says the reactions these trucks bring is worth every tedious and sticky moment of preparation.

“It’s like the first time, every time. Even when I see it come out of the yard, it’s like the first time we ever did it. People’s reactions are just... that’s why we do it. They’re all posting pictures online and tagging us and it’s great,” Ireland said.

The S.D. Ireland drivers then take the trucks out for joyrides through neighborhoods and to scheduled events. And Ireland says the big Christmas concrete containers bring just as much joy to those behind the wheel as they do to onlookers. “They love driving it. One of them told me years ago it’s like driving in a parade every day, because people are tooting their horns and they just love seeing it. Oftentimes there’s a lot of road rage out there, so people aren’t often happy to see a big truck, but when it’s lit up like that, they tend to let you go by,” Ireland said.

Click here for a complete listing of the holiday mixer schedule.

