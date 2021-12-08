Health Watch: Supporting alcohol-free holiday gatherings

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is a time for celebration, and for many, that means drinking alcohol. For those battling alcohol use disorder, the holiday season can create more obstacles, but there are things loved ones can do to help.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed, an addiction psychiatrist and medical director at West Ridge Center in Rutland, says loneliness, family conflicts, money problems, and seasonal affective disorder can all lead people to drink. And from November to January, he says they often see relapses. “It is a cultural norm in American society that millions of Americans tend to celebrate holidays by drinking,” Ahmed said.

Some 138.5 million Americans last year said they drink alcohol, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Out of those, 61.6 million are classified as binge drinkers and 17.7 million as heavy drinkers.

Vermont is one of the states leading the pack. Data shows it’s one of nine states where more than six percent of people 12 and older have alcohol use disorder. Dr. Ahmed says relapses come with tremendous costs and consequences including medical complications, legal repercussions stemming from violence, public intoxication, and DUIs. “They were invited to take one drink and they eventually end up binge drinking and the next day they find themselves in a hospital for detoxification,” he said.

If a loved one is struggling, Ahmed says eliminating alcohol is the first step. Hosting your own non-alcoholic party for others in recovery is another way to feel more support. “They maintain their sobriety by looking at you as an example, that if you can do it, others can do it as well,” he said.

If there is recreational marijuana, he says people should be comfortable asking where the drugs came from. And if there is a concern about fentanyl, test strips cost less than two dollars. “Hospitals have supplies to give those strips. Also, they can buy from the pharmacy,” Ahmed said.

In the end, he says the best strategy is to avoid triggering environments, stay connected to a strong support system, and Keep attending meetings and programs. “And try to engage in healthy activities such as yoga, exercise, reading books,” Ahmed said.

If you or someone you know needs help, here are some recovery programs in Vermont:

https://www.vtrecoverynetwork.org/

https://vamhar.org/

https://www.healthvermont.gov/alcohol-drug-abuse/how-get-help/find-recovery

https://www.rrmc.org/services/addiction-recovery/

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.