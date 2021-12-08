Advertisement

Hochul announces funding to help Afghan refugees

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Afghan refugees are trying to figure out an entirely new life after fleeing the Taliban. Now, more money is coming to help them settle in New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul just announced an additional $2 million in state funding. That brings the total state commitment to $5 million.

There are approximately 7500 Afghans currently living in the state, and they’re expecting 1800 more.

“We want people to come here, despite where they came from or despite the circumstances that drove them to this country and to this state. We say you are welcome here. You are welcome with open arms and we will work to keep you safe,” said Gov. Hochul.

The funds will be given to more than one dozen nonprofit partners throughout the state.

Some of the services the funding will support are medical and mental health care, job training and legal services related to immigration.

