NASA mission designed to unravel mysteries of black holes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new NASA mission launching Thursday aims to shed light on black holes, neutron stars, and other secrets of the universe.

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, will use three telescopes to see an often overlooked aspect of cosmic ray sources called polarization.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with NASA principal investigator Martin Weisskopf for more on the mission.

