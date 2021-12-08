Advertisement

New Hampshire House picks hotel for new pandemic location

The 400-member New Hampshire House will be meeting in a hotel exposition center in Manchester...
The 400-member New Hampshire House will be meeting in a hotel exposition center in Manchester for its first three session days next month. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The 400-member New Hampshire House will meet in a hotel exposition center in Manchester for its first three session days next month.

House Speaker Sherm Packard said Wednesday the House will meet in a 30,000-square-foot event facility at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

Since the start of the pandemic, the House has met at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on an athletic field, from their cars in a parking lot, and more recently, inside a Bedford athletic complex.

But Packard, who became speaker after the former speaker died of COVID-19, said the Bedford location wasn’t available in January.

Related Story:

New Hampshire House sets upcoming schedule, but not location

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Vermont hospitals hit new post-Thanksgiving COVID peak

Latest News

Masks are back for everyone thanks to municipal mandates.
Are all masks created equally?
A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used...
Vt. man pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US
File photo
Vermont launches program to improve under-utilized housing
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats