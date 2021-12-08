Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash in Dannemora over the weekend that sent one adult and three children to the hospital.

It happened Saturday morning on General Leroy Manor Road. New York State Police say Hanna Dubrey-Bordeau, 17, Dannemora, lost control and went off the road, hitting a tree and a barn. She, along with three children in the backseat, Cole Bradley, 4, Jayden Bradley 5, and Sadie Bradley, 6, of Morrisonville, ended up being airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. A front-seat passenger, Zubulyn Provost, 18, of West Chazy, was not injured.

Cole Bradley died from his injuries Tuesday. The other two children are still being treated.

Police say the children were not in child booster seats and were only using seatbelts.

