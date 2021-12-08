Skier injured in human-caused avalanche on Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says two skiers were caught in human-caused avalanches and one of them was seriously injured.

A skier trigged an avalanche on Sunday near the top of Left Gully, the first human-caused avalanche of the season. That triggered a second avalanche. The skier was carried about 800 feet and was not hurt.

The center said that avalanche hit another skier, who was carried more than 450 feet and hit several rocks. That person was injured and was carried out in a five-hour rescue mission.

