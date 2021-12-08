Snowplow Spotlight: Meet The Night Owl and Snow Buddy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, meet the drivers of Snow Buddy and The Night Owl.

Snow Buddy is driven by Mike Derosier, who has been helping keep Vermont’s roads safe with VTrans for 36 years.

He works out of the garage in Lyndonville and plows Route 114 from the ‘Ville to Newark.

Mike thinks the name Snow Buddy is pretty cool and that the kids at Lyndon Town School did a great job coming up with it.

The Night Owl is driven by Thomas Hunt.

Tom has been with VTrans for almost a year.

He works out of the Barton Garage and plows Interstate 91.

Orleans Elementary School kids named the truck after their mascot, the owl. It was a team effort in coming up with the name.

Tom says he loves the name and was happy to see the kids on the truck.

