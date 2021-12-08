St. Regis school district superintendent resigns

ST. REGIS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Superintendent Anne Young is off the job after resigning Tuesday.

Young was in charge of the St. Regis Falls Central School District.

According to the school board, the beginning of this year “presented significant challenges for our school district as we re-opened to full-time in-person learning.”

“Through this process, Dr. Young and the Board recognized that this was not the right fit going forward and therefore we have mutually agreed to part ways,” said the board in a statement.

The search is now on for a new superintendent.

