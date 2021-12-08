Advertisement

State scrutinizes investors’ bid to take over five Vermont nursing homes

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials appear skeptical of an application from a group of New York men who want to buy five of the state’s largest nursing homes.

During a hearing last Thursday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and agency staff pressed the owners of Priority Healthcare Group on deficient care and short staffing at their existing homes. At stake is nearly 20 percent of all nursing home beds in Vermont, spread across some of the state’s most troubled facilities.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

Related Story:

Investors with questionable records want to buy five Vt. nursing homes. Will the state let them?

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Police: 3 children in deadly crash were not using child booster seats
Teen dies in Franklin ATV crash
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates

Latest News

File photo
North Country health officials say unvaccinated filling up hospitals
auditorium
After failed bond vote, what’s next for Burlington’s Memorial Auditorium?
File image
Health Watch: Supporting alcohol-free holiday gatherings
MONEY
Vt. economist says pandemic cash fueling economic boom
EMERGENCY
New York's North Country under state of emergency