State scrutinizes investors’ bid to take over five Vermont nursing homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials appear skeptical of an application from a group of New York men who want to buy five of the state’s largest nursing homes.

During a hearing last Thursday, Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and agency staff pressed the owners of Priority Healthcare Group on deficient care and short staffing at their existing homes. At stake is nearly 20 percent of all nursing home beds in Vermont, spread across some of the state’s most troubled facilities.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Derek Brouwer, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

