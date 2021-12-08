Statehouse Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday tree at the Vermont Statehouse is being turned on Wednesday and it’s making history.
The 45-foot Balsam Fir was cut down from the Wallingford Family Farm.
For the first time in Vermont’s history, the tree is coming from the same farm two years in a row.
The DMV escorted it to the statehouse a few days ago.
Wednesday’s lightening ceremony is around 4:30 p.m.
