Statehouse Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday tree at the Vermont Statehouse is being turned on Wednesday and it’s making history.

The 45-foot Balsam Fir was cut down from the Wallingford Family Farm.

For the first time in Vermont’s history, the tree is coming from the same farm two years in a row.

The DMV escorted it to the statehouse a few days ago.

Wednesday’s lightening ceremony is around 4:30 p.m.

