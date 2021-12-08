Advertisement

Statehouse Christmas tree to be lit Wednesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday tree at the Vermont Statehouse is being turned on Wednesday and it’s making history.

The 45-foot Balsam Fir was cut down from the Wallingford Family Farm.

For the first time in Vermont’s history, the tree is coming from the same farm two years in a row.

The DMV escorted it to the statehouse a few days ago.

Wednesday’s lightening ceremony is around 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Vermont hospitals hit new post-Thanksgiving COVID peak
Sheikhnoor Osman of Burlington was arrested and released after allegedly threatening another man.
Burlington police investigate machete threat

Latest News

Hochul announces funding to help Afghan refugees
Afghan refugees are trying to figure out an entirely new life after fleeing the Taliban. Now,...
Hochul announces funding for Afghan refugees
The holiday tree at the Vermont Statehouse is being turned on Wednesday and it’s making history.
Statehouse Christmas tree lighting ceremony
file
More Vermont towns decide on mask mandates