Teen dies in ATV crash in Franklin County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County.

Police say a teenager was driving an ATV on Messier Road near the intersection of Barnum Road. It happened around 5:30 pm, Tuesday.

Police say Messier Road is a class 4 road that is not maintained.

The teen lost control of the ATV and crashed into a tree and died on the scene.

