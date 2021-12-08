Teen dies in ATV crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County.

Police say a teenager was driving an ATV on Messier Road near the intersection of Barnum Road. It happened around 5:30 pm, Tuesday.

Police say Messier Road is a class 4 road that is not maintained.

The teen lost control of the ATV and crashed into a tree and died on the scene.

