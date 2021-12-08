UNH Frat: Student was uninvited, unruly at ‘welcome home’ event

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire fraternity that has been temporarily suspended as police investigate a student’s death says that student had gained access without permission to its “welcome home” event for a member who was returning from military service.

Sigma Chi said in a statement late Tuesday that it was saddened to learn of the death of Vincenzo Lirosi and it is cooperating with authorities. The 22-year-old Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Sigma Chi said Lirosi “became unruly, and disturbed other attendees” before leaving shortly after his arrival.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)