Advertisement

UNH Frat: Student was uninvited, unruly at ‘welcome home’ event

File photo
File photo(Jim Cole | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - The University of New Hampshire fraternity that has been temporarily suspended as police investigate a student’s death says that student had gained access without permission to its “welcome home” event for a member who was returning from military service.

Sigma Chi said in a statement late Tuesday that it was saddened to learn of the death of Vincenzo Lirosi and it is cooperating with authorities. The 22-year-old Lirosi, of Whitman, Massachusetts, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. Autopsy results have not been released, but officials said they don’t believe the death was suspicious.

Sigma Chi said Lirosi “became unruly, and disturbed other attendees” before leaving shortly after his arrival.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WCAX obtained photos of Kyriana from her mother, who says she was amazing, kind and caring.
Police ID young Vt. sisters in fatal Littleton crash
Two girls were killed in a crash in Littleton, New Hampshire.
2 young Vermont girls killed in New Hampshire crash
Local communities tackle the topic of mask mandates.
More communities approve mask mandates
Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center Intensive Care Unit.
Vermont hospitals hit new post-Thanksgiving COVID peak
Sheikhnoor Osman of Burlington was arrested and released after allegedly threatening another man.
Burlington police investigate machete threat

Latest News

Vermont farmers say they need better resources to help them lessen their impact on the climate.
Climate report lays out goals for Vermont farms
Vermont farmers say they need better resources when it comes to them being better about their...
Climate report lays out goals for Vermont farms
Snow Buddy is driven by Mike Derosier.
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet The Night Owl and Snow Buddy
Snow Buddy is driven by Mike Derosier.
Snowplow Spotlight: Snow Buddy