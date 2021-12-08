Vermont launches program to improve under-utilized housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is working to rehabilitate underused housing units.

Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development have launched the Vermont Housing Improvement Program with the help of $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The program is designed to bring housing units back online by investing in existing, but under-utilized structures. It will provide grants of up to $30,000 per unit with a 20% funding match required to make code non-compliant units back livable.

This round of grants is dedicated to units serving renters who are exiting homelessness.

