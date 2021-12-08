Advertisement

Vermont State Police scour for new recruits

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police, like many law enforcement agencies, are having a hard time getting recruits.

The VSP this month launched a new recruiting effort to fill multiple upcoming classes at the Vermont Police Academy and bring new troopers on board to fill vacancies. Civilians are also needed as dispatchers and 911 call-takers in Westminster and Williston.

Darren Perron spoke with Captain Teresa Randall, who oversees recruiting initiatives for the VSP.

