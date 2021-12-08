Vt. health officials now see rapid tests as key tool in COVID fight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are now encouraging the use of at-home rapid COVID tests, a sharp departure from messaging at the start of the pandemic, when officials disparaged the accuracy of the tests.

So why are antigen tests considered more reliable now than they were before? It all comes down to cost-efficiency and improved quality. Last fall, some of the antigen tests on the market didn’t work very well. Due to that wide range in quality, health officials couldn’t count on the tests as a safe, reliable option. Now, officials say the science has improved significantly.

The antigen tests do have a higher chance of missing an infection than a PCR test during the early stages. That’s why experts say it’s imperative to take at least two tests in a 24 to 48 hour period. Most at-home tests come two to a package.

Dr. Josh White, the chief medical officer at Gifford Medical Center, says repeating the tests is a common medical practice. “We do that in medicine all the time. A good example are EKGs. If we’re looking for a heart attack in a patient, it is protocol if somebody comes in with chest pain that you repeat that EKG because maybe the first one was way too early or maybe you’re seeing changes in that and you can pick up things you can’t if you just do something once,” he said.

The other factor to consider is that the alternative, more accurate PCR swab tests are expensive and inconvenient. They require a lot more time and resources because samples must be shipped to and analyzed by a lab. When it comes to testing large groups, including in schools or long-term care facilities, it’s more efficient and cheaper to test with at-home antigen tests and then retest the pool of positives with a PCR test.

Officials say PCR tests remain the gold standard to confirm COVID-19. A negative PCR test is required to get out of quarantine or cross the border.

Dr. White says those at high risk or have high-risk close contacts should probably get a PCR test first.

Vermont this week ordered private insurers to make the at-home tests available for free.

Related Stories:

Vermont hospitals hit new post-Thanksgiving COVID peak

Navigating another pandemic holiday season amid changing guidance

Company behind ‘false-positive’ antigen tests stands by results

Disagreement over reliability of antigen testing

Health officials: Recent southern Vt. COVID cases likely false positives

Company pitches rapid COVID-19 test results for businesses

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.