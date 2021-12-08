Advertisement

Vt. man pleads guilty in telephone scam, agrees to leave US

A Vermont man who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used emotional manipulation to bilk at least nine people out of about $300,000 has pleaded guilty and agreed to leave the country.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - (AP) A Vermont resident who authorities say participated in an elaborate telephone scam that used emotional manipulation to bilk at least nine people out of about $300,000 has pleaded guilty in a Massachusetts courtroom and agreed to leave the country.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Parth “Peter” Chaudhari, 23, of Pownal, Vermont, pleaded guilty in Berkshire Superior Court on Tuesday to larceny and attempted larceny charges.

Under terms worked out by prosecutors and the defense, Chaudhari will be sentenced to the eight months he has already served awaiting trial, pay about $120,000 in restitution, and move back to his native India.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

